Double promo on this beautiful curved Samsung Odyssey 2 WQHD, QLED, 240 Hz and 1 ms gaming screen

If you are looking for a nice gaming screen to enjoy your games on, you should know that the Samsung Odyssey 27 inches is currently benefiting from a double reduction. This is a good plan for equipping yourself as it should.

Samsung Odyssey: a curved QLED screen, 240 Hz and 1 ms

It will be difficult for you not to fall for this crooked game screen as it has a lot of arguments in your pocket. First, it has a beautiful 27-inch diagonal with WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and an exceptional refresh rate of 240 Hz. In addition, the latter’s response time is 1 ms. Everything is coupled with FreeSync and Gsync technology, which means that you get a perfectly smooth picture thanks to the synchronization of the screen and graphics card. Forget about tearing up and picture jumping with this technology! You should also know that this curved screen is HDR 600 certified and guarantees a stronger contrast with deeper blacks and lighter whites.

This Samsung Odyssey is also equipped with an anti-blue light and anti-flicker filter. Your eyes are therefore protected from this harmful light, but also from fatigue.

In terms of connectivity, you will find the following:

2 DisplayPort (1.4) connectors 1 HDMI connector 1 headphone output 2 USB 3.0 connectors

This top-of-the-line screen was priced at € 649 but has just benefited from a drop in price that lowered it to € 599. That’s not all, because with the 10% refund offer, it will only cost you 539 euros with a bonus of almost 30 euros as a bonus! And if you want to complete your gear with a sound kit for that screen, the Logitech G560 benefits from a promo too.

