Double promo for this excellent Android tablet

Android manufacturers are currently working on tablets. We’ve heard from Realme, Nokia, and many others. If you are looking for a great bargain on a great tablet, this is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E. The latter offers a double discount, which means it can be less than 300 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E: an excellent Android tablet

This tablet shows a very nice SUPER AMOLED screen, as Samsung knows it with a diagonal of 10.5 inches and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels in 16:10 format. You therefore have a definition of 288 points per inch. It is ideal for watching videos, series and films or for playing games.

The technical data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E makes it a versatile tablet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (8 cores, 2 GHz) RAM: 6 GB storage space 128 GB expandable via microSD card

Like all tablets, it has a photo module on the back with 13 megapixels and an 8 megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Regarding autonomy, you will have to rely on a 7040 mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charge.

The price is currently 399.99 euros instead of 519.99 euros, which corresponds to a reduction of 120 euros, but is also eligible for a refund offer of 100 euros. In the end, it will cost you 299.99 euros.

And so that you can enjoy your films and series on the tablet, we also have some excellent wireless noise-canceling headphones on offer.

Why fall for this offer?

Great screen. Good battery life. Perfect for multimedia

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.