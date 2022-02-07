Double promo for sale on this 8GB 256GB smartphone

The 5G network has been rolled out at high speed in France and is not only available in the big cities, as you can also benefit from this very high speed in the middle of the country. However, to benefit from it you also need a smartphone compatible with these frequencies, so you will have to go to a 5G-certified mobile phone. Fortunately, sales are still around and if your operator has given you a good deal, know that you can get your hands on the Realme GT Master Edition 5G for just under 246 euros.

Realme GT Master Edition: a 5G smartphone with a great 120Hz screen

The Realme brand is becoming more and more popular with its smartphones at an unbeatable value for money. If you are looking for a 5G compatible device that offers great autonomy in addition to a very nice screen, the Realme GT Master Edition benefits from a double promotion consists of a price reduction and a refund offer valid until February 8th. In the end, this great smartphone will cost you 246 euros instead of 296 euros.

Let’s review its features to get a better idea of ​​the beast:

6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen 120 Hz refresh rate Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor Adreno 642L graphics chip 256 GB of memory 8 GB of RAM

We have a versatile configuration that will allow you to enjoy all the apps from the Play Store but also games without any worries.

Realme has also chosen to place a triple sensor on the rear, consisting of a 68-megapixel (wide-angle), an 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) and a 2-megapixel (macro). For selfies you have to rely on a huge 32-megapixel sensor.

Another positive point is that it is compatible with 65 watt fast charging (100% in 33 minutes) and has a 4300 mAh battery.

