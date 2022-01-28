double discount on this high-end Dolby Atmos 3D 7.1.2 soundbar

In general, the biggest shortcoming of TVs is sound and the solution lies in the addition of an external audio system such as a home theater or soundbar. Today we have a very good plan for a high-end model, it’s the Samsung HW-Q900A and it offers a double reduction during sales.

Samsung HW-Q900A: a powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q900A is therefore a soundbar but not like the others as it offers powerful, immersive and quality sound.

With this model you can immerse yourself in the heart of the action thanks to vertical and side speakers that wrap you around you with 3D 7.1.2 sound. To top it off, it features Q-Symphony and SpaceFit Sound+ technologies compatible with the brand’s QLED TVs. The first allows you to synchronize the TV’s speakers with those of the soundbar and the second analyzes the room in which it is located in order to optimize its settings.

You should also know that it is compatible with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos and Surround Sound Expansion, so the sound quality is indeed there.

The Samsung HW-Q900A also has extensive connectivity with its smartphone device via Tap Sound contactless to be able to stream music remotely, but also Chromecast and AirPlay 2 for multimedia content. There is also a wireless system that will appreciate your decoration. Also note that it is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby to control it with your voice.

Previously marketed at €999, it currently sits at €799.99 but is also eligible for a €200 refund offer. In the end, this high-end soundbar will cost you €599.99. And for a Samsung QLED TV, this is where the promo happens.

Why jump on this offer?

Top model Numerous technologies for first-class soundChromecast and AirPlay 2 integrated

