Double discount on this 4K 100Hz Mini LED TV with Android TV and Dolby Atmos certified

These are the final days of the sale and you don’t need to think too much and go back to the next day to see if you can find a better deal as prices are unlikely to go down, quite the opposite. On the TV side, deals have been bountiful for the 2022 winter sale and it’s not over yet with the TCL 55C825, a 4K Mini LED TV with Android TV.

TCL 55C825: Mini LED technology for maximum quality

You’ve surely noticed that TCL is heavily inspired by Samsung and uses the South Korean brand’s display technologies. With the 55C825, the TCL brand offers us excellent quality through the use of mini LED technology.

It measures 139 cm or 55 inches diagonally, of course with 4K UHD resolution. In addition, the panel also offers a refresh rate of 100 Hz, Game Master Pro mode and FreeSync compatibility, which synchronizes the TV display with the PC graphics card. So you can have fun with your favorite games without any hassle.

On the sound side, this TV has an ONKYO front soundbar with subwoofer and, most importantly, Dolby Atmos certification for an even more immersive experience.

The icing on the cake, the TCL 55C825 benefits from Android TV and its many applications, you can access even more content via Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney+, Molotov, Salto, YouTube, Twitch… It is also compatible with the Google Duo app that lets you call friends and family using the built-in camera.

Asking price, it is 999.99 euros if it was more than 1200 euros. In addition, he is entitled to a refund offer (ODR) worth 100 euros. If it’s just for gaming, we also have a good plan for a gaming screen at a much lower price.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.