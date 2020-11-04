Double discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Connected Watch

Would you like a connected watch to keep track of your physical activity and avoid having to keep taking out your smartphone? Here’s a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active benefiting from a lower price and a cashback offer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: A high quality connected watch

Samsung was able to develop its connected watches, gradually abandoning Wear OS, Google’s operating system, to promote its own Tizen OS, which can also be found on the brand’s televisions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a very good example.

This model has a 1.1-inch round Super Amoled screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and Full Color Always On Display technology. As a result, the screen doesn’t stay fully on to show the few notifications.

In terms of functionality, real-time monitoring of your physical activity that is automatically synced with the Samsung Health application works quite well. You can find out the distance traveled and the number of steps taken during the day, as well as the calories burned. It also has a heart rate monitor.

Available for more than 200 euros, currently at 157 euros and benefits from a 10% refund offer. In the end, it costs 141 euros.

Why fall for this networked watch?

Super Amoled display full analysis heart rate sensor

