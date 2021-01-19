Double discount on iPhone 12, a great deal to take advantage of urgently

Apple’s newest iPhone, the 12th, is currently available at a double discount. An offer not to be missed if you want the latest model from the Apple brand.

iPhone 12: an excellent smartphone from Apple

Apple changes its iPhone year after year and the transition from 11 to 12 is a great development. The latter used a 6.1-inch screen with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, which allows a density of 460 ppi. In addition, Dolby Vision is compatible to get the most out of your films and series.

Inside is the latest Apple A14 Bionic hexa-core chip with 4GB of RAM, all of which are optimized for a perfectly smooth experience.

As for the photo, compared to its predecessors, the iPhone 12 comes with a dual 12 + 12 megapixel sensor as well as a 12 megapixel sensor on the front for selfies or even better, video calls. Here, too, Apple offers excellent image quality.

In terms of autonomy, Apple has also made an effort to use a 2815 mAh battery compatible with 20W fast charging that allows it to get to 50% in 30 minutes. It is also compatible with 15W wireless magnetic charging technology.

Available at 909 euros in the Apple Store, currently at 810 euros with the bonus of an additional voucher of 40.50 euros that can be used on your next order. And for your desktop or laptop PC, here’s another great plan for a Crucial BX500 SSD.

Why crack?

Super Dolby Vision Display 5G compatibility in photo quality

