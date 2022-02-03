double discount and promo code of 200 euros for this ultraportable PC (Core i7)

Ultraportable PCs are very interesting for users who travel a lot. In fact, this type of computer is perfect for mobile use. Today the Asus Zenbook benefits from the offers with a nice discount on the initial price but also with a second discount via a promo code.

Asus Zenbook: a powerful, ultra-portable PC that has everything a big one has

The Asus Zenbook we offer has everything you need to work in good conditions on the go

First of all, it has a beautiful 13.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels), which allows viewing a detailed image. So you can use it to watch movies and series in good quality on Netflix, for example.

A nice configuration is hidden under its keyboard with a number pad integrated into the touchpad. You can easily launch performance-hungry software. Unless you prefer a gaming laptop PC, in which case we advise you to check HERE as we have a good plan for an MSI Leopard too.

He has this in his stomach:

Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7 RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 Storage space 512 GB in M.2 NVMe SSD Operating system: Windows 10 Home Upgrade to Windows 11 possible

If you are interested in this ultra-portable PC, you know that it is currently on sale at 899.99 euros, but with the promo code of 200 euros RDV200PC you can touch it for 699 euros or 709 euros depending on the shipping method you have chosen .

To order it, just go to the product page and add the code above.

