Dosing Pumps Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities by 2019-2026

The global Dosing Pumps market forecast is provided by analyzing various macro and micro economic factors, technological evolution, and industrial growth across all the industry verticals.

Market players operating and profiles in the global dosing pumps market include Blue-White Industries, EMEC s.r.l., Grundfos Holding A/S, Idex Corporation, NetzschPumpenSysteme GmbH, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, ProMinent GmbH, SekoSpA, SPX Flow, Inc., and W.E.S. Ltd. Most of the players operating in this market are mid-scale players and the market as whole at global level is clearly lacking in the continual product innovation of custom products. There would be a penetration of tier-1 manufactures in this market over the coming years that may gain expertise in customized dosing pumps manufacturing more inclined toward consumer convenience.

Dosing Pumps is a type of metering device, which is employed for the purpose of allowing small but accurate flow of chemicals into the flow of fluid in the processing unit. Components used in these systems include foot valve, injector, pump, control system, and chemical tank, wherein, pump is the major one that internally control the systems. Due to which it is also called as metering pump. They are designed and manufactured to be used in various applications in most of the processing industries including water & wastewater treatment, oil & gas, chemical processes, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, paper & pulp, and others.

On the basis of pump type, diaphragm pump is the major dosing pumps market share holder in 2018 and it is expected to be the largest one by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2026. One of the simple and required feature that makes diaphragm pump unique is that it is leak free and therefore suitable for highly aggressive toxic media. Such pumps are known as maintenance free and fault free that assure optimum operational efficiency.

On the basis of application, the dosing pumps market size for water & wastewater treatment segment is the largest one in 2018 over other segment. Since the fact that dosing pumps are made to deal with large quantities of fluid that makes them highly usable in water related applications. These systems are known for disinfection, pH level maintenance, filtration, pathogen removal, and reverse osmosis applications in this sector.

Although Dosing Pumps are used for somewhat similar purposes in most of the industries, the type of products required are different in each industries. Consequently, production of customized dosing pumps as per consumer preference is the key challenge faced by most of the manufacturers in recent years. Water and wastewater processing application is the major contributor in this market in terms of revenue. But, technological advancement in terms of product development is offering new growth opportunities and similar trends are expected over the years to come.

Oil & gas industry is expected to be another potential sector, which is not fully explored, for dosing pumps in terms metering application. Instances like growing government efforts to commercially exploit coal bed methane with substantial investment by governments of China, the U.S., and Japan is set to impact the global Dosing Pumps market growth during the forecast period. Development in the field of coal bed methane is one of the recent Dosing Pumps market trend which expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Dosing Pumps Market :

Based on pump type, the diaphragm pump segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring around 35% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period

Based on application, the water and wastewater segment is the largest revenue generating segment in 2018 as Dosing Pumps deals with large fluid volume application

Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of Dosing Pumps among other regions. It is accounted for around 40% of the global market share in 2018 as a result of robust industrialization and growing need for water treatment plants across the region.

Technological development and its incorporation in the global market is giving a birth to the products like digital dosing pumps which is further developing the growth trajectory of this market

Rise in efforts to exploit coal bed methane reserves at global level projected to offer numerous growth opportunities to this market during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of metering pumps in the oil & gas application.

