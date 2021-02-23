Doors Market Business Outlook, Global Industry Analysis- 2026 | By Type, Application With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Doors Market by Type, Material, Mechanism, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global doors market size was $120.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. The wood segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global doors market share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A door is a hinged, revolving, sliding, or swinging barrier at the ingress of a room, a building, in the skeleton of a cupboard, or an automobile. It can be produced using different materials such as wood, fiberglass, plastic, metal, cardboard, and glass.

The demand for doors is largely driven by the increase in multifamily housing trends, rise in adoption of automated doors in commercial sector, and development of energy efficient doors. Modern automated doors are used in various commercial sectors such as airports, malls, corporate offices, and others. The other significant factor driving the market for doors is the rise in government spending on residential and commercial buildings development.

Moreover, escalation in industrialization and urbanization in economies which include India and Africa, is expected to cater to the development of the doors market. Further, a surge in consumer expenditure on home renovation and enhancement activities and improvement in new construction activities are expected to provide remunerative growth opportunities for the market players.

Key Segments

The global doors market is segmented on the basis of type, mechanism, material, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into interior and exterior. The exterior door segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. By mechanism, the market is divided into swing, sliding folding, revolving, and others. The swing door segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period.

By material, the doors market is divided into metal, wood, glass, plastic, and others. The wood type segment is estimated to hold the major share of market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into sound insulation, fire protection, moisture resistant & wet room, smoke protection, radiation protection, burglary protection, and others. The fire protection door segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the global market is analyzed across the North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to the presence of a large population, surge in industrialization & urbanization, and a rise in government initiatives to finance infrastructure expansion.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the doors market report include agta record ltd., American Automatic Doors, Inc., ASSA ABLOY Group, dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC S.p.A. Soc. Unipersonale, GEZE GmbH, Gilgen Door Systems AG, Godrej Security Solutions, GRAUTHOFF Türgruppe GmbH, Griffon Corporation Inc., Gretsch-Unitas GmbH, Horton Automatics, Jansen Holding GmbH, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., KONE Corporation, LABEL S.p.a., Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, neuform-Türwerk Hans Glock GmbH & Co.KG, Portalp, Royal Boon Edam International B.V., Reinaerdt Tür GmbH, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Schörghuber Spezialtüren KG, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, and TORMAX.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging doors market trends and dynamics.

In-depth doors market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global doors market forecast from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the doors market.

