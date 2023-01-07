DoorDash driver eats a customer’s order on TikTok after getting a $1 tip

[Source]

A DoorDash driver lately went viral on social media for purportedly consuming a buyer’s order after getting a greenback for a tip.

The motive force, who goes by Doordash Ideas (@doordashtips2) on TikTok, posted a brief clip on the video-sharing web site displaying himself consuming the contents of a purple foil bag.

“DoorDash buyer solely tipped one greenback, hmm let’s see what he received at Arby’s huh?” the consumer says. “Beef and cheddar, he’s received the french dip and the crinkle fries. Oh man, that’s my favourite.”

The content material creator then begins consuming what seems to be a French fry earlier than ending the video with “Thanks $1 tipper! Peace!”

The video has racked up over 560,000 views, as of this writing. Discussions within the feedback part embrace commentary on the low pay given to supply drivers, correct tipping etiquette and the untoward habits of some supply drivers.

“That is why I don’t use DoorDash. I do not belief others handing my meals or messing up my order however I do tip,” a consumer shared.

“I all the time tip low on the app however when the particular person exhibits as much as my door I all the time give them a $10 tip or extra,” defined one other.

“I would get 1 star and dangerous suggestions typically actually operating (if nothing might get spilled) with orders and ripping at 80kmph. nonetheless was pulling $50 an hour tho,” a supply particular person mentioned.

“Why did you settle for the order? You already know EXACTLY what you’re getting tipped beforehand. That is inexcusable and places all of us drivers in a foul mild,” wrote one other supply driver.

“Ask the corporate why you don’t get a minimize of the ‘supply price’ that’s on prime of the app charges,” a commenter recommended.

In response to a commenter who requested him why he ought to get tipped for doing his job as a supply particular person, the TikToker posted a follow-up video saying that clients who cannot tip can simply decide up the orders themselves.

A survey contracted by Circuit Route Planner final 12 months revealed that 80% of supply employees admit to consuming a part of their buyer’s orders.

The drivers additionally admitted to “intentionally” damaging the packages/objects they had been employed to ship (23%), urinating on or close to a buyer’s residence (9%), opening after which resealing packages (17%) and stealing packages meant for others (17%).

The supply drivers who admitted to the unwell behaviors say their lack of respect was because of dangerous suggestions (73%), tip baiting, or putting a beneficiant tip when putting an order earlier than eradicating them later (30%), clients’ canines barking at them (57%), getting used for content material within the clients’ TikTok or social media posts (42%) and unfriendly clients (30%).

