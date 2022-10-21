Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A young person who instructed Texas police that he and his twin sister have been handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their household’s dwelling after he discovered a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities stated in court docket information.

The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, have been seen on doorbell video as they sought assist in a Cypress neighborhood, simply exterior Houston. The video, obtained by Houston TV station KHOU, confirmed the kids strolling door-to-door about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday as they sought assist.

The boy was shirtless and the woman was sporting solely a plastic grocery bag round her neck as a shirt, in line with an affidavit.

Their mom, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested hours later in Louisiana after police issued a lacking youngsters alert for 5 different youngsters. All seven youngsters, together with the twins, are actually in Youngster Protecting Service custody, authorities stated.

The 15-year-old twins have been severely malnourished and instructed police that abuse had been occurring for months, the affidavit stated. They instructed police that Duncan handcuffed them, pressured them to drink bleach and different family cleaners and in addition sprayed oven cleaner of their mouths “in the event that they talked an excessive amount of,” the affidavit stated.

The twins additionally instructed authorities that they have been pressured to eat and drink feces and urine, in line with the affidavit.

Duncan is jailed in Baton Rouge and awaits extradition on costs of aggravated assault. Her live-in boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell, additionally faces an assault cost. It wasn’t identified whether or not both had an legal professional and they’re anticipated to be extradited to Texas inside 30 days, Houston TV station KPRC reported.