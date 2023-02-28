Don’t Watch This YouTube Video If You Have A Pixel 7

House owners of some Google Pixel smartphones are reporting that sure YouTube movies are inflicting their gadgets to crash, reboot and, in some circumstances, lose mobile service.

In keeping with a latest thread on Reddit, the issue solely happens when utilizing the official YouTube app, relatively than a third-party app or browser. Feedback on the YouTube video echo these considerations, with a number of Pixel 7 customers, and a few utilizing the Pixel 6, affected by issues. Non-Pixel telephones appear to be unaffected.

Customers impacted by the issue report that their telephone crashes as quickly because the YouTube app hundreds up and reboots rather more rapidly than typical. In some circumstances, cell service then turns into unavailable till the person reboots the telephone once more manually.

Many different Pixel customers, then again, are capable of view the video with no issues. This was additionally the case for me, so I’m unable to confirm or diagnose any points for now. Some customers unaffected by the issue declare to be operating the newest beta model of Android, so it’s potential that the bug is confined to specific software program variations.

The video was initially posted two years in the past, so that is extra possible a bug relatively than a deliberate try to prank Pixel customers. The scenario is harking back to the bug that brought about a ‘cursed’ wallpaper picture to crash Samsung smartphones a few years in the past.

Right here is the video in query. Pixel customers ought to keep away from viewing it until they’re ready for his or her telephones to reboot. I haven’t embedded it on this submit for apparent causes.

So what could possibly be inflicting the crash? As was the case with the cursed wallpaper, it’s more than likely one thing embedded within the video’s metadata that’s inflicting the Pixel’s software program to journey up. There’s nothing notably esoteric concerning the video clip on this case: based on YouTube’s ‘stats for nerds’ readout, it’s an HDR video utilizing the VP9 codec and rec.2020 colorspace. Whereas a small minority of YouTube movies at the moment use this format, it’s certainly not uncommon.

No lasting harm appears to have occurred to these affected by the bug so if it occurs to you, I’d sit tight and watch for an replace. There’s in all probability nothing flawed together with your telephone’s {hardware}.

