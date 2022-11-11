“Don’t want it to become weird”

On November 11, Twitch star Felix “xQc” teamed up with fellow Twitch sensation Kai Cenat to play Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2.

Throughout the livestream, Kai Cenat inquired whether or not xQc compensated his Twitch channel moderators. The French-Canadian character confirmed that he didn’t, and supplied an evidence by saying:

“Uhh… no. Do you? It isn’t about doing it totally free. It is about, I do not need it to develop into bizarre.”

xQc and Kai Cenat focus on and clarify why they do not pay their Twitch channel moderators

Because the duo performed Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare 2, Kai Cenat requested xQc if he paid his channel moderators for his or her duties. After the latter confirmed that he didn’t, the previous exclaimed:

“No, like, a few of my mods requested me to ask you that! Silly, dumba**, d**kheads! Y’all n****s simply volunteering to do s**t totally free! The f**ok?”

xQc responded, suggesting that it wasn’t about doing issues totally free, however reasonably about not letting “it develop into bizarre.” He claimed that the moderators watched and labored on his channel with ardour, and that paying them might result in a “dramatic” consequence:

“Hear, there are some inventive causes. Like, if it grew to become like, bizarre and s**t, it might be dramatic. It might develop into dramatic. All proper? I do not need it to develop into, as a result of they watch with ardour. And when you have quite a lot of mods, it is not like quite a lot of work for every. ? So, it is like, I do not need it to develop into bizarre.”

Timestamp: 02:09:39

The previous Overwatch professional reaffirmed that the state of affairs might develop into uncomfortable and bizarre if the moderators started to dislike the channel and had been working just for cash:

“Like, what if they do not just like the channel anymore? They’re like modding and don’t love me anymore. Proper? But when they’re doing it for the cash, then it turns into type of bizarre. As a result of then, I am attempting to do one thing inventive they usually hate it. So, it is like, it goes in opposition to the entire cloth of it.”

Kai Cenat later agreed with xQc’s reasoning and responded:

“Yeah, you are proper. You are proper, bro! You are proper. I really feel you. That is true!

Followers react to the streamers’ dialogue

The streamer’s dialog was shared onto the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with its response thread attracting greater than 90 fan reactions. One Redditor prompt that content material creators ought to rent a 3rd social gathering to trace the work that their voluntary moderators do:

Redditor u/dispoable claimed that streamers would probably be banned with out the efforts of their channel moderators:

A group member talked about that YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig Ahgren is compensating his moderators on a month-to-month foundation:

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions:

Earlier this 12 months, Twitch streamers Imane “Pokimane” and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” had an analogous dialog. The OfflineTV co-founder revealed that she sometimes compensated a few of her channel moderators for particular work, however that the overwhelming majority of them had been volunteers.



