Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack anime cast revealed for Nagatoro’s sister Ane Toro

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Assault contains a number of new characters. Pic credit score: OLM/Twitter

Should you’ve been ready to know when Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Assault was popping out, we lastly have some perception! Whereas the precise date hasn’t been launched but, followers can count on to see the romantic comedy collection return with its second season in January 2023.

The brand new key visible, date, and forged bulletins have been all made introduced on Twitter, in addition to on the official web site for the collection. A number of of the brand new characters may even be seen within the poster.

The primary season of the collection aired again in April of 2021. Just like the earlier one, the second season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro shall be obtainable to stream on Crunchyroll in america, in addition to in Japan.

Nonetheless, as a substitute of Telecom Animation Movie producing the collection, manufacturing will now be dealt with by Studio OLM. Their observe document contains collection like Pokemon, Komi Can’t Talk, and Love All Play.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Assault premieres in January 2023. Pic Credit score: OLM/Twitter

What new voice actors shall be becoming a member of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Assault?

Together with a number of different thrilling items of recent info, a number of new characters and voice actors have been introduced as properly.

It appears this season, becoming a member of in on the enjoyable shall be Nagatoro’s huge sister, who lovingly solely appears to go by Ane Toro, or “Large Sis-Toro”. She shall be voiced by Yoshino Nanjo, who has voiced characters in reveals like Berserk and Fruit of Evolution.

Actress Sayumi Suzushiro will play Hana Sunomiya, a fantastic artwork scholar who seems to be virtually equivalent to her cousin, Sana (the previous president of the artwork membership), with the identical penchant for public nudity. She’s formally voiced characters in 86 and Kagayu-Sama: Love is Struggle.

Lastly, rounding out the forged additions is Kaori Maeda as Orihara, a pleasant classmate of Nagatoro’s, in addition to her judo rival. Previously, Maeda has voiced characters in reveals like Platinum Finish and Dr. STONE.

It positively seems like some fascinating new characters are being added to the chaos! There’s no phrase but on who will play the brand new characters within the season two dub, however we’ll make sure to hold you posted!

What’s the Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro collection about?

Should you’ve by no means watched or heard of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, you’re in all probability questioning what the anime is even about.

The story follows an unnamed protagonist recognized solely as Senpai. Senpai is a number of issues, however being assured isn’t precisely one in every of them. He appears content material to only fly beneath the radar, engaged on his artwork and by no means actually making himself seen – however that doesn’t cease a rambunctious underclassman named Nagatoro from noticing him anyway. Whereas she’s lovable on the skin, on the within, she’s all the pieces Senpai is just not. She’s loud, outgoing, athletic, in style, and just a bit bit sadistic, particularly in terms of him.

All of the sudden Senpai’s life goes from mundane to unpredictable as Nagartoro makes it level to hunt him out and mess with him day-after-day. Nonetheless, what begins off as simply teenage bullying quickly begins to mildew into a wierd, virtually friendship as the 2 start to get to know each other. It doesn’t imply Nagatoro goes to cease tormenting Senpai anytime quickly, however whereas she could make enjoyable of him, nobody else is allowed to mess with Senpai on her watch.

Should you’re a fan of romantic comedies or reveals like Teasing Grasp Takagi-San, then I positively suggest catching up on this earlier than the brand new season drops in January 2023!