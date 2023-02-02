Don’t tell me you’re condemning anti-Semitism when a Republican ‘who has talked about Jewish space lasers’ gets a plum committee assignment

MTG has challenged AOC to a debate on pay-per-view TV over the Inexperienced New Deal.Drew Angerer/Getty Photographs and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Name, Inc through Getty Photographs

AOC unloaded on Republicans for hypocrisy with their vote to take away Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee.

She stated Republicans have been rewarded with plum committee assignments after doing worse.

“That is about focusing on girls of shade in the US of America,” she stated.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Republicans for hypocrisy Thursday whereas defending her fellow “squad” member, Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Republicans voted to take away Omar from the Home International Affairs Committee due to her controversial feedback up to now about Israel. Ocasio-Cortez, in a fiery flooring speech, stated Republicans have been rewarded for doing worse.

“Do not inform me that that is a few condemnation of anti-Semitic remarks, when you may have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish area lasers, and likewise elevated her to a few of the highest committee assignments on this physique,” she stated, a reference to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “That is about focusing on girls of shade in the US of America.”

Greene in 2018 revealed false and anti-Semitic conspiracies alleging the “Camp Hearth” wildfire in California was orchestrated by politicians and rich Jewish bankers.

After being stripped of committee assignments final Congress for her rhetoric, she now sits on prestigious committees on oversight and homeland safety.

Ocasio-Cortez additional known as out Republicans for rewarding Rep. Paul Gosar, with out mentioning by title, “with one of the prestigious committee assignments on this Congress” after she stated he threatened her life.

The Home voted in 2021 to censure Gosar and take away him from his committee assignments when he tweeted an edited anime video that confirmed him killing Ocasio-Cortes. His committee assignments this Congress embrace oversight and pure assets.

“I did not get a single apology when my life was threatened. Thanks,” she stated, ending her speech by slamming her ebook on the lectern.

The Home voted alongside social gathering strains to take away Omar from the international affairs committee, apart from Republican Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio, who voted “current.”

Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, stated a “disgusting legacy” of the September 11 terrorism assaults has been the focusing on of and racism in opposition to Muslim Individuals. She characterised the vote in opposition to Omar, who’s Muslim, as “an extension of that legacy.”

“There may be nothing in step with the Republican Celebration’s continued assault apart from the racism and incitement of violence in opposition to girls of shade on this physique,” she stated.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider