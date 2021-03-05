“Don’t Stumble”: Politicians Urge Caution | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Prominent politicians at the federal and state levels have warned of caution in the corona pandemic, reminding them that the opening prospects are not irreversible.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said in an ARD “Extra” that there are open perspectives in this “very balanced concept”, but cautious about an emergency brake. “It’s not a one-way street. If the numbers get worse again, the openings will be withdrawn, ”Söder clarified.

The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, also made it clear in the ZDF “heute journal” that as the number increases, closures must be made again. “We will no longer accept getting as close to the brink of overburdening our health system as we were shortly before Christmas,” the CDU politician stressed. Braun defended the relaxed decisions. “After four months, society needs a perspective,” emphasized Braun. At the same time, he was referring to the protection mechanism that comes back into effect if a seven-day incidence of more than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers had in effect extended the lockdown to March 28 on Wednesday. However, there should be many opening options depending on the infection situation. At the same time, however, an “emergency brake” should ensure that there is no relief from a strong regional increase in the number of infections – until the winter break.

Mayor Peter Tschentscher of Hamburg admitted in the ARD “Tagesthemen” that he would have liked to see the step-by-step plan more in the long term. Now you need to take seriously the restrictions still in place in opening steps so that there is no pandemic relapse. Fighting them is a marathon, you’re here on the last mile. “These are the most exhausting. My urgent wish would be that we do not stumble on this part of the house, »warned Tschentscher.

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) had already made it clear on Thursday that the openings were going too fast and too far for him. The impression should not be given that the crisis is over and that Corona is no longer dangerous, he said. Because that’s the way to a third lockdown.

Union Party Deputy Carsten Linnemann sees the continued strong focus of the new federal resolution to combat corona on incidence rates as a “grave mistake.” “If we test more in the coming weeks, these values ​​will automatically go up as more symptom-free cases come to light,” said the “Passauer Neue Presse” CDU politician. “That’s both a blessing and a curse, as rising incidence rates mean less prospect,” Linnemann complained. It would have been good to look at other parameters as well. Söder replied in the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner” that the incidence was the most reliable number.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier focuses on the victims of the corona pandemic on Friday. Steinmeier speaks to relatives who have lost family members during the health crisis. For this, he will give a speech at 10 am at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. More than 70-000 people in Germany have died with or from Covid-19. After Easter, the head of state wants to keep the memory of the dead of the corona pandemic alive with a central commemoration.

Before Steinmeier’s speech, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) and the chairman of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, want to inform you again about the corona situation today. This time the regular press conference is all about vaccination.

Much hope is focused on quick tests and self-tests to guide steps back to more normalcy. The Federal President of the General Practitioners Association, Ulrich Weigelt, complained in the “Rheinische Post” that at the moment no one knows when these tests will be delivered to what extent and at what locations. There is a fear of a rush to the general practice, “which then ends in disappointment because no tests are available”.

The president of the German Association of Cities, Mayor of Leipzig, Burkhard Jung, warned in the “Augsburger Allgemeine”: “The disappointment at the beginning of the vaccination campaign should not be repeated.” The director of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, demanded in the newspaper: “ In view of the rapid test strategy, we now need clarity quickly about who will take on which tasks, for example when purchasing the tests. “

The German Patient Protection Foundation complained that the opening concept lacks a daily comprehensive rapid test strategy. “This is how Germany is largely under the control of the pandemic as it flies blind,” said DPA board member Eugen Brysch. “That is irresponsible for the people of the high-risk group who live below us.”