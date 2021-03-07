Don’t miss this unique opportunity on the Intel Core i9 9900Kf – 8 Core – 16 Threads – 3.6 GHz

As you probably know, a computer’s performance depends on several components, including the processor. Right now, a good CPU is essential to be able to play video games that require a powerful computer. In other words, to ensure that you have a great gaming experience, you need a powerful processor. With that in mind, you should know that the Intel Core i9 9900Kf is currently being marketed for less than € 340.

Intel Core i9 9900Kf: pure performance

If you want your PC to show extra performance during your gaming sessions or other activities that require power, Hitek recommends going for this Intel Core i9. However, make sure that all components are compatible. When you purchase this item you will find that it is unlocked. You can overclock it to boost your computer’s performance during gaming moments.

Then make sure that no graphics card is integrated. This ensures that the Intel Core i9 9900Kf has been designed to give you better system efficiency. All you have to do is choose the graphics card that’s right for you. The multitasking function is managed by 8 physical cores and Intel Hyper-Threading Technology. This combination offers a total of 16 processing threads for the optimized processing of many jobs.

The frequency of this processor is 3.6 GHz, this gives you great fluidity in running this. In addition, an extreme frequency of 5 GHz is displayed in turbo mode. In addition, it is made of the STIM material for Solder Thermal Interface Material. This material promotes heat dissipation, which optimizes the performance of this CPU when overclocking. So that you know the compatibility with your device, you should know that its dimensions (L × W × H) are 11.6 × 4.4 × 10.1 cm.

You have no more reason to hesitate, because the Intel Core i9 9900Kf currently only costs € 323.88. However, in other markets, the price can reach € 400. So do not miss this opportunity to buy it at a good price. (To get the most out of this powerful processor, you can find the Acer gaming monitor Acer NitroXV272UP here.)

3 good reasons to pay for this processor?

Allows for optimized overclocking thanks to its STIM material. Great performance that can start almost any game smoothly. Maximum frequency of 5 GHz in turbo mode

