Don’t miss this exceptional offer on the DJI Osmo Mobile 3

In the digital age, photos and videos are indispensable ways of capturing the most important moments or simply creating content. But for these memories to be as beautiful as the past moments, quality is crucial, as is the value of the content. To achieve such a result, of course, the skills of the photographer are crucial. However, the devices and equipment we use must also be of impeccable quality. In addition to the performance of the photo sensor, if you are looking for a reliable stabilizer, choose the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. Plus, it currently costs less than $ 80.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3: Photos and videos with absolute CLARITY

The DJI Osomo Mobile 3 is a stabilizer that is compatible with smartphones and iPhones. It has a triaxial gimbal to optimally suppress the effects of hand tremors. This stabilizer delivers clear, razor-sharp images. Its impressive responsiveness means you can focus on the stage, not this device.

With the ergonomic wrist of this small device, you can immortalize the most important moments in complete comfort. This way, you can easily use it for long hours. The stabilizer also offers you various functions such as adjusting videos. For this it offers you different music, transition effects and filters. You can then immediately publish them on social networks. You can also publish them creatively thanks to the story mode.

Thanks to Active Track 3, you can film moments with quick gestures. All you have to do is pull the trigger. Then select a person on your mobile screen to start tracking. You can also use the smart modes to improve the rendering of your photos. In addition, this device is easy to grip with one hand. This makes it easier to take pictures at any time.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 weighs 405 g. The lithium polymer battery has a maximum capacity of 2,450 mAh and can be charged in 2.5 hours with a 10 W charger. You have a Type-C connector for charging. It also has dual USB ports and bluetooth technology to connect to your devices. Compatible phones weigh between 170 and 230 g, have a diagonal of less than 18 cm, a thickness of less than 0.95 cm and a width between 6.2 and 8.8 cm.

The product comes with a 12-month manufacturer’s guarantee. All of these services and strengths are reasons to buy the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 immediately. It currently only costs € 79.99. However, the usual price is € 109, which gives you a 27% discount. (Are you looking for a smartphone too? So check out this 128GB Vivo Y70 smartphone bundle paired with Vivo wireless sports headphones, also available at a discounted price.)

3 advantages of buying this stabilizer?

This device guarantees the quality of your photos and videos. This device offers excellent maneuverability and an ergonomic grip. The 12-month guarantee and a reduction of almost 30%.

