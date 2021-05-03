Don’t miss the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse, which is almost half the price

Finding the perfect mouse is not easy. With all the brands available on the market, making a choice remains difficult, yet crucial. Indeed, a high-performance gaming mouse can guarantee you quality precision and, with it, a dazzling victory. In this regard, the big Razer brand offers their excellent Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse, which has an impressive technical sheet. It was specially developed for games and turns out to be very ergonomic. In addition, it is great value for money and costs less than € 60.

Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse: Quality at a very affordable price

With the Razer Mamba Elite, thanks to its high-quality design, you can play longer without feeling the strain on your palm. In fact, a textured rubber surface ensures a better grip. In addition, the side handle has been improved. It’s also adorned with expanded zones of lighting on each side that extend all the way to the jagged wheel. Light alarms provide an animated light effect to add character to your interior.

The Razer Mamba Elite delivers fast and accurate scans thanks to its popular new advanced Razer 5G optical sensor. As a result, it can travel 1,143 cm per second, withstand accelerations of 50 g and reach up to 16,000 DPI. This model also has a resolution accuracy of 99.4%. In this way, you no longer run the risk of missing your goal, even with intensive games.

The Razer Mamba Elite has a hybrid memory that can store up to 5 profiles even without the Razer Synapse 3. In addition, all profile configurations can be automatically saved in the cloud. You can access all of your data instantly and from anywhere.

In addition, the Razer Synapse 3 lets you manually configure up to 9 buttons to match your preferred actions. Like its sisters, it is equipped with mechanical switches and has a lifespan of up to 50 million clicks.

This great Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse is available for € 59.99 instead of € 99.99, which is a € 40 discount.

3 good reasons to buy this mouse?

A choice of 16.8 million colors Excellent ergonomics 16,000 DPI for high precision

