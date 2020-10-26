Don’t miss the promotion for this Razer Naga Trinity mouse

The quality of your mouse directly affects your gaming performance. To achieve your goals, you need the right tool. By the way, this Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse is perfect for all MMOs / MOBAs games. Spotlight on this little marvel of technology.

Razer Naga Trinity: for optimized precision and performance

It is a gaming mouse with an optical sensor of 16,000 DPI 5G that offers unmatched precision. The pulling speed is also 1000 Hz. It has 3 interchangeable side plates. Each of these parts has different key configurations. In total, the device is equipped with 19 programmable buttons with 16.8 million customizable color options. The model is compatible with Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) and Xbox One for basic controls.

Remember that Razer mechanical keys are of high quality. The device was developed for right-handers and guarantees enhanced playing comfort. The Razer Naga Trinity currently starts at 79.99 euros. So don’t wait any longer, there are only 2 copies left and the deal expires at midnight today.

Complete your equipment with this Mi 4K laser projector for 1999 euros instead of 2499 euros to make the most of your entertainment moments.

3 reasons to buy?

PerformancePrecisionComfort

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.