Don’t miss the big discount on the LG SN10YG soundbar

When you watch a movie with simple speakers, you cannot see the relief of the sounds. The problem is these speakers are not high enough to present important sounds like conversation, let alone the bass that doesn’t meet the requirements. The solution to your problem is to use a high quality soundbar like the LG NS10YG. In addition, it is currently less than € 600.

LG NS10YG: Discover another universe

The LG NS10YG is a soundbar with a speaker with an output of 570 watts and 11 speakers. The bass is spread by a 220 watt subwoofer for an immersive bass. You can install and use it easily as the subwoofer is used wirelessly. So you can enjoy great sound throughout the room.

The LG soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel configuration. This configuration in connection with an automatic sound calibration, which adapts to the room acoustics, enables a very realistic reproduction. This option is available thanks to the AI ​​room calibration and the LG Wi-Fi Speaker app (Android or IOS). To make it easier to use and to offer more options, the soundbar includes a Google voice assistant.

If you are in another room, you can still control the soundbar using the Multiroom option. Otherwise the LG NS10YG comes with a remote control. The soundbar has Bluetooth 4.0 and can also be connected to the Internet via Ethernet and Wi-Fi. Once connected to the network, you can access the Chromecast to cast the sounds you want.

The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos (Dolby True HD, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus) so you can enjoy more sound. It has several ports for connecting to different devices: 2 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI output, 1 USB and 1 optical input. The LG NS10YG soundbar has the dimensions (W × H × D): 144.3 x 6.3 x 14.6 cm for 7.2 kg. His subwoofer now weighs 7.8 kg.

With its sober design, the soundbar fits easily into the environment. Buy one without further delay as it comes with a 2 year warranty in addition to a discount of around 40%. If the LG NS10YG normally costs € 999, it is offered at the special price of € 599.99. Don’t forget to buy the Philips 55PUS6754 / 12 4K UHD LED TV to get the most out of your movies.

3 good reasons to get it?

Great sound and impressive bass An integrated Google Voice Assistant An exceptional price: a reduction of almost 40%

