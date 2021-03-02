Don’t miss out so much with the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Virtual players know that the material used has a huge impact on the outcome of the game. When the devices we play on are old or damaged, the fun diminishes. For computers, the quality of each component is important in order for the sensations to be as immersive as possible, with the mouse being no exception. Buy the Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse now for less than 50 euros.

The best companion for professional players

The Razer Basilik X HyperSpeed ​​Mouse is a wireless mouse that can be connected in two different ways. You can pair it with Razer Hyperspeed technology or with Bluetooth technology. You will understand that connecting to a USB receiver gives you ultra-fast performance. This option offers a maximum autonomy of 285 hours, while with Bluetooth you have 450 hours.

The benefits of a wireless mouse are many, including freedom of movement. This mouse also gives you very low latency. If you play precision games like shooting games, you can rely on this mouse to win the game. It is designed to deliver precise and quick clicks. In addition, the advanced 5G optical sensor offers high precision for easier aiming.

This gaming mouse has 6 configurable buttons with Razer Synapse 3. The buttons are designed to open up more possibilities. Plus, this mouse is pretty sturdy with mechanical buttons that can withstand up to 50 million clicks. It is light, about 80 g and the dimensions (L × W × H) are 130 × 60 × 42 mm.

If you are still not sure, you know that it comes with a 2 year warranty. So don’t wait any longer to buy the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse, which is currently only € 44.99. This mouse normally costs around € 80, which equates to a discount of around 35%. (If you also want to purchase a gaming monitor, purchase the AOC Q27G2U / BK 27-inch gaming monitor.)

3 advantages of this mouse?

An impressive performance A 2-year manufacturer’s guarantee A broken price: Promotion of approx. -35%

