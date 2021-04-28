Don’t miss out on this tempting offer

Of all gaming platforms, the computer remains unbeatable for the majority of gamers. Obviously, a simple computer is not suitable for larger players. To reach your full potential, you need a machine that can match your performance. Exactly, the Acer AN515-55-51QY laptop PC costs less than € 1050, damn good business!

acer An515-55-51QY: the indispensable tool for big players

This laptop has a 15.6 inch screen. With its 2 million pixels, the monitor has a maximum resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels (Full HD). The refresh rate is up to 144 Hz for super smooth images. And visual comfort is guaranteed by the anti-reflective IPS panel thanks to the vividness of the colors.

After the visual comes the power of the machine. Indeed, high quality images are not enough. A machine that can start almost any game is essential. The Acer AN515-55-51QY with its NVidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and dedicated 6 GB memory will not disappoint you here either. The 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor meets your expectations with a frequency of 2.5 GHz that can reach 4.5 GHz.

This Acer laptop has 16GB of RAM memory. There is a 512 GB SSD to store all your important files and install your games. To give you the most interesting user experience, this device runs on Windows 10! This operating system enables easier navigation, faster start-up and increased security.

As a game computer, the Acer AN515-55-51QY offers a 30-day test version of the XBox game pass. This way you can access a game library. However, without Wi-Fi (802.11 ax Wi-Fi card) and Bluetooth (version 5.0) this machine would not be complete. Also note the presence of the Ethernet port, the HDMI port for connecting to a TV, and the many USB ports for connecting various peripherals. With all the power, this laptop weighs 2.3 kg.

While the recommended price for the Acer AN515-55-51QY is around 1,200 euros, Hitek is offering it for only 1,019.99 euros. Buying it now can save you almost € 180.

3 good reasons to buy this laptop?

Visual comfort: Full HD images with a refresh rate of 144 Hz Thanks to the NVidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 30-day test version for the XBox Pass game

