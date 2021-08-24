Don’t miss out on this great discount on the game

Together with his son Atreus, Kratos faces a new world full of unexpected threats. Relive the story of father and son in this epic action adventure game on PlayStation 4. With graphics inspired by Norse mythology, God of War guarantees an immersive experience. You can also get it for less than € 10.

God of War: In Search of the Lands of Norse Mythology

As the mentor and protector of a son who wants to earn his respect, Katros starts looking for a new beginning. This reinterpretation of God of War brings together all the elements that made the series so successful. The game combines epic situations and battles in an unknown and even darker universe.

With his son Atreus, Kratos will immerse himself in the dense forests, mountains and wild kingdoms that are inextricably linked with Norse mythology. It is a hostile environment and with its proportion of creatures, monsters and gods, danger can emanate from anywhere. With Kratos’ powerful magical ax, the battles are fierce and merciless. The designers offer a closer, more dynamic “handheld camera” view that puts the player right in the middle of the action.

God of War is now part of the Playstation Hits franchise, which often comes out at an incredibly attractive price point. Today this game is available to you at the modest price of € 9.99 instead of € 19.99.

3 good reasons to buy this game?

Excellent value for money A moving and violent epic Breathtaking graphics

