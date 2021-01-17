Don’t miss out on the wide range of Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700

When walking on the street alone, do you feel uncomfortable without listening to music? However, if you have your phone in hand to listen to music, you will not be enchanted either. Not to mention, you won’t be able to enjoy your favorite piece because of the surrounding noise. It is best to use noise-canceling and wireless headphones. Choose the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700, which is currently under $ 270.

Headphones with exceptional sound

The Bose headphones are wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 that you can use to dance to your song in the open air. When playing stereo noise, the sound relief becomes clearer. In addition, the headphones have enormous noise-canceling performance with 11 active noise-canceling levels. All of this allows you to enjoy your music regardless of the noises around you.

These headphones are wraparound, which gives you the best possible comfort and fit. During a call, the reproduction of the tones sent and received is optimized. With the headphones you can enjoy clear and precise sounds, accompanied by bass that immerse you in another world. The Bose Headphones 700 has a microphone system that allows the other party to hear you clearly, even in a noisy environment.

If you are going to be on the road for a long time, you don’t have to worry as this Bose headset has a battery life of 20 hours. In addition, despite its stainless steel headband, it is light at just 268 grams. Be careful though, as this helmet is not foldable. On the other hand, it is accompanied by a cover so that you can store it carefully. You also have the option of using voice assistants.

You have no more reason to hesitate, buy the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. In addition to its many features, it currently only costs € 243.77, while it normally costs a little more than € 300. Buy a case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 or S21 + to protect your phone while you dance to your favorite music.

3 reasons to get these Bose headphones?

Extremely effective noise reduction Clear and clear sound with impressive bass. Exceptional battery life

