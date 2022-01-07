“Don’t Look Up” is Netfix’s third most viewed original film of all time

The satire includes stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the protagonists.

This week Netflix released the updated list of its most viewed original films of all time. In just 11 days, the satire “Don’t Look Up”, written and directed by Adam McKay, made it into the top 3 on the streaming platform.

In total, “Don’t Look Up” has been viewed for 263 million hours. For the time being it is only behind “Aviso Vermelho” (364 million hours) and “Bird Box” (282 million hours). The top 5 are rounded off with “Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue” (231 million hours) and “The Irishman” (214 million hours).

“Don’t Look Up” brings together a number of stars with names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet and others. It’s a dark comedy that revolves around two astronomers predicting that a comet will hit Earth (but nobody pays much attention to its discovery). It’s an allegory about climate change.