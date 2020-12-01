Ellen Page, best known for her role as Vanya Hargreeves on the Umbrella Academy franchise, has just announced that her Trans is coming out. Don’t call her Ellen Page anymore.

A big step in his life

Revealed in X-Men: Bryan Singer’s Last Showdown, before Ellen Page made a notable appearance in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, it was gradually becoming rarer onscreen. The star of Juno, whom we found surprised on the Netflix series Umbrella Academy, said in a statement on his social networks today that he was trans.

pic.twitter.com/kwti60bZLw

1st December 2020

Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are “he” and “she” and my name is Elliot. I like to write that. To be at this point in my life.

The actor, who announced his attraction to women on an evening in support of LGBT youth in 2014, is very committed to LGBT rights. If Elliot Page seems to be thriving anyway; and declares that he is happy, finally able to love who he is and that he has found his “authentic self”, the actor admits that if his “joy is real, it is also fragile”.

Elliot Page has reported a lot about the harassment he has suffered due to his homosexuality. He uses his notoriety and addresses the trans-community that is victim of harassment:

To all transsexuals who are exposed to harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence on a daily basis: I see you, I love you and I will do my best to change this world for the best.

In any case, we wish him a good sequel and can’t wait to find him in Umbrella Academy Season 3.