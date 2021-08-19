Donors freeze billions for Afghanistan | free press

Washington / Kabul (dpa) – After the Taliban came to power, the US and international organizations have shut down money in Afghanistan for the time being. According to media reports, the US government and central bank have frozen most of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that because there is currently no clarity about the recognition of the Afghan government, the country will not be able to access IMF funds for the time being. And several donor countries have already threatened the Taliban to cut support.

The US Treasury Department said it was a matter of not letting the currency reserves fall into the hands of the Taliban, the Washington Post reported. Adschmal Ahmadi, who fled the country after the Taliban came to power, said on Twitter on Wednesday that some $7 billion (€6 billion) of reserves were held by the US central bank. Of this, $1.2 billion was in gold bars.

Such reserves are usually stored in the New York branch of the US Federal Reserve. Ahmadi said an additional $2 billion was invested elsewhere, including $700 million at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The Taliban have little access to currency reserves

The Taliban would thus only have access to a maximum of 0.2 percent of the foreign exchange reserves. “Not much,” Ahmadi wrote. With significantly more US dollars spent in Afghanistan than received, the central bank also relied on regular supplies of US cash. According to Ahmadi, however, the central bank now has hardly any US dollars because supplies have been cut in view of the advance of the Taliban. The shortage of US dollars could lead to capital controls, restrictions on withdrawals and a drop in the local currency exchange rate. Since Afghanistan imports a lot of goods, inflation could also skyrocket – which would hit especially poor Afghans hard.

Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world. The Afghan government has so far been relatively dependent on international aid. These are now likely to be used by donor countries to put pressure on the Taliban. Germany has frozen its payments for this year – 430 million euros were committed. The US, the largest bilateral donor, had planned more than $3 billion in aid to Afghanistan for the 2022 budget.

Financing measures are suspended

Afghanistan should soon receive an increase in reserves from the IMF, which should provide the country with about $450 million in liquidity, the Wall Street Journal reports. The measure is now on hold. The World Bank, which funds projects in Afghanistan, said only Thursday that the first priority would now be to evacuate workers and their families.

The Taliban have long been subject to sanctions that, among other things, will make international financial transactions very difficult. In return for international recognition and financial support, donor countries are likely to insist on respect for fundamental freedoms. Whether the Taliban will get involved is an open question at best. They had already ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 and caused international horror with their extremely strict application of Islamic law – including the stoning of suspected adulterers.

The country hardly receives foreign exchange through legal exports – the cultivation of opium poppies and the export of opium remain as a source of income. According to the UN, Afghanistan produces about 85 percent of the world’s opium, the basic ingredient of heroin. In any case, during their previous administration, the Taliban had officially banned the cultivation of opium. It is reported that the drug trade has always been a very important source of income for the militant Islamist group.