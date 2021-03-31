Donkey’s Milk Market Overview 2020, In-depth Analysis with Impact of COVID-19, Types, Opportunities, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Donkey’s milk is similar to a human mother’s milk because of the presence of component such as proteins, omega-69 fatty amoio-acid, lactose and mineral. Donkey’s milk is seen as a substitute for toddler affected by cow milk protein allergies. Donkey’s milk consists of immune enhancer compounds which protects toddlers from infections and diseases. Donkey’s milk has high content of lysozyme which provides prevention from pathogenic microorganism. Moreover, the mineral content in donkey’s milk such as calcium, iron and liposoluble vitamins to name few makes it a great nutraceutical product.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization, donkey’s milk can be a component of a balanced diet, milk and dairy products and it can be an important source of dietary energy, fat and protein. As donkeys milk are rich source of micronutrients which makes them important element for fighting malnutrition in developing countries.

The global donkeys market is driven by its increasing uses in personal care industry as an important ingredient in many cosmetic products. Skincare product like creams, soaps and moisturizers are made with donkey’s milk. Moreover, donkey’s milk is a rich source of antioxidant and nutrients. These include essential vitamin like A, B1, B2, B6, D, C, also magnesium, calcium, zinc and phosphorous. However, donkey milk has challenges like low milk yield. Moreover, due to the presence of cheap milks such as cow milk, buffalo milk, goat milk to name few owing to which consumers are not inclined to consume donkey’s milk.

The segmentation of donkey’s milk market can be done on the basis of application, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on application, the market can be divided into cosmetics & personal care industry and food and beverages. By form, donkey’s milk market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The European market has a diversified range of donkey’s milk in personal care products while France is leading in the product development. France is developing cosmetics products like creams, lotions, to name few by using donkey’s milk. Also, the Asian market has seen an increase in demand in countries such as South Korea, China, Thailand and Malaysia owing to its cosmetic uses.

Some of the major players operating in the donkey’s milk market are Hellenic Asinus Farms, Donna Tina Company, Asinus Atlanticus S. A., Yeshmitha Haran, and Eurolactics Group S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global donkey’s milk market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global donkey’s milk market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

DONKEY’S MILK MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Food and Beverages

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



