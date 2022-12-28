Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic thought his inconceivable tying basket within the closing second of regulation really received the sport.

No biggie. The Dallas famous person simply set the desk for a triple-double not like the NBA has ever seen.

Doncic had a franchise-record 60 factors, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, together with the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to drive additional time, because the Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

After grabbing the unfastened ball on a rebound and capturing the 11-foot jumper in a single movement, the 23-year-old danced round whereas waving his arms because the thinned-out crowd anticipating a loss celebrated wildly.

It was 115-115 with 1.0 seconds remaining.

“Lots of people requested me about this again within the locker room, and I stated I believed we received it,” Doncic stated. “That’s why I went to the gang like this. I believed we received the sport, after which I see it’s tied. I used to be like, ‘Oof.’”

Dallas was down 9 with 33 seconds left in regulation earlier than getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic grazing the rim and hitting the backboard with the intentional miss.

The primary 60-point recreation in Dallas historical past additionally included Doncic’s profession excessive in rebounds and was the primary 60-20-10 recreation in NBA historical past. The younger Slovenian had his seventh triple-double and the league’s highest-scoring efficiency of the season.

The Mavericks moved three video games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, each marks matching their season bests.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 factors and Dallas native Julius Randle had 29 factors and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who misplaced a fourth consecutive recreation coming off an eight-game profitable streak, their longest in nearly 9 years.

Jalen Brunson missed the sport with a hip damage, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.

New York was primarily with out two starters after RJ Barrett exited with a lower on a finger 96 seconds into the sport, however trailed for lower than a minute in regulation.

Story continues

“I believed we have been enjoying nicely,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stated. “Did not shut out the final 30 seconds of the sport.”

After Miles McBride missed one in every of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 25 factors, hit a 3-pointer to get Dallas inside 113-112.

McBride made each free throws the subsequent time for a 115-112 lead with 7.7 seconds to go, then Grimes fouled Doncic earlier than the Dallas famous person may try a possible tying 3-pointer.

Doncic made the primary free throw earlier than the miss with 4.2 seconds to go, then ended up with the ball after it bounced off a number of units of palms.

“I do know it was two seconds or one thing,” Doncic stated. “I simply threw it up, hopefully it went in.”

The groups mixed to overlook the primary 9 photographs of additional time, all of the factors approaching free throws earlier than Doncic hit a jumper for a 122-117 lead with 1:08 remaining.

Doncic was 21 of 31 from the sphere and 16 of twenty-two from the road whereas topping Dirk Nowitzki’s earlier membership file of 53 from Dec. 2, 2004.

The 23-year-old’s file evening got here two days after the Mavericks unveiled a statue of Nowitzki outdoors the sector.

“I am drained as hell,” Doncic stated after enjoying all however 12 seconds of the second half and additional time, and 49 minutes general. “I would like a restoration beer.”

Dallas led for lower than a minute of regulation however by no means trailed in additional time. Doncic put the Mavs forward for good at 118-116 with two free throws halfway by way of the additional interval.

Brunson missed his first recreation of the season in his first go to to Dallas, the place the purpose guard spent his first 4 seasons earlier than signing with the Knicks in free company final summer time.

The 2-time NCAA champion from Villanova bought to play towards his former group in early December in New York, when the Mavericks rolled to a 121-100 victory.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Beginning for Brunson, Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 15 assists and scored 13 factors. … Mitchell Robinson had a season-high 20 factors and 16 rebounds.

Mavericks: F Dorian Finney-Smith will miss not less than two extra weeks with a proper adductor pressure that has sidelined him the previous 4 video games. … Christian Wooden had 19 factors and 9 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At San Antonio on Thursday as New York hits all three Texas cities. The Houston go to finishes the three-game journey Saturday.

Mavericks: The Rockets at dwelling Thursday within the first of two conferences in 5 days. The rematch in Houston is Monday.

___

Extra AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports