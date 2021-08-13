Donations against offensive posters: Greens raise more than 100,000 euros | free press

In the federal election campaign, the Greens are facing a poster abuse campaign. Now they are counter-attacking and have collected donations to do so.

Berlin (dpa) – Following the defamatory posters against the Greens, the party has collected 100,000 euros in the short term to counter the campaign with its own posters.

“There was a wave of solidarity and support,” Federal Director Michael Kellner said in Berlin on Friday. A call for donations launched on Tuesday raised more than 100,000 euros within 42 hours.

For a few days now, large posters have been hanging in several major German cities raising anti-party sentiments under the motto “# GrünerMist 2021”. In addition to sunflowers with drooping heads, terms such as “climate socialism” and “eco-terror” can be read.

“This smear campaign does not solve any of the problems in the country,” Kellner emphasized. “This form of defamation not only attacks us, it is also a direct attack on our democracy.”

The SPD and CDU had previously sided with the Greens and condemned the insulting posters against the party, which have been on display in many cities for a few days. “# GrünerMist is # legal waste,” SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Democrats stick together.” A red-green tile read: “Separated in colors, united in the case against the law”. SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert tweeted: “Solidarity with @Die_Gruenen and everyone who will be hit after this.” Greens Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner responded on Twitter with “Thank you – together against hate and agitation”.

CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak joined the criticism of the abuse. “Part of a fair election campaign is to speak up if it’s not against your own party: The garbage currently being poured over the Greens by AfD and NPD-affiliated circles and fired with a poster campaign is disgusting. Full solidarity @MiKellner,” Ziemiak wrote to the Green Federal Managing Director.