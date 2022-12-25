Donald Trump’s ‘Merry Christmas’ Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal

Donald Trump wished a “Merry Christmas” Saturday that wasn’t so stuffed with peace and goodwill ― however lots stuffed with himself.

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, together with the Radical Left Marxists which can be attempting to destroy our Nation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that’s illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Sensible, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump,” the previous president wrote.

Pre-ghost-visits Scrooge couldn’t have put it any higher.

The Jan. 6 committee’s ultimate report blaming Trump for the 2021 rebellion following his lies in regards to the 2020 election seems to have dampened his vacation spirit. However not his baseless insistence that he was cheated.

He referred to as the report a “hoax” and the election “rigged.” However he did seem to just accept a smidgeon of accountability for the Capitol siege. “I had virtually nothing to do with January sixth,” he wrote.

He additionally made disputable claims about his polling numbersof late after formally launching his third bid for the presidency final month.

On Friday Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, described Trump’s culpability within the coup try thusly: “This isn’t an Agatha Christie novel,” he stated. “We all know precisely whodunit.”

Associated…