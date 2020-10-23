Donald Trump’s lawyer was immortalized in an embarrassing position

This Friday October 23rd, Borat is expected: Donation of a pornographic monkey to Deputy Prime Minister Mikhael Pence for the benefit of the recently shrunk Kazakh nation better known as Borat 2 on Amazon Prime Video. A film that looks back on the American elections and in which we can spot Donald Trump’s lawyer in a fun position.

A trap signed Borat

While the film is already available on Amazon’s streaming platform, the most intriguing scenes are already on the rise. This is the case of Rudy Giuliani, attorney at Donald Trump, who was forced to set himself while filming one of the traps that Sacha Baron Cohen set. We find him during a fake interview in a hotel room next to an enterprising young woman.

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here

But while the former New York Mayor, 76, thought about answering questions about the Donald Trump administration’s management of the pandemic, the situation was very different. In front of him stood Sacha Baron Cohen, who for the purposes of his film managed to immortalize him with his hand in his pants. An embarrassing position that forced the Republican to speak on Twitter to justify himself.

(1) The borate video is completely made. I put on my shirt after taking off the recorder.

At no point before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen suggests otherwise, he is an ice cold liar.

October 21, 2020

“Borat’s video was created from the ground up. I tucked my shirt in my pants after taking off my recording device. Under no circumstances before, during, or after the interview was my behavior inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise, he’s a liar. “

A weird scene that suggests the kind of spectacle Borat 2 has in store for us. An exclusive Amazon Prime video that we recall released today and already available. Anyway, Giulani can rest assured he isn’t the only Republican captured by Sacha Baron Cohen. Especially since the former mayor of New York is doing pretty well.