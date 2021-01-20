Donald Trump: “Will return in some form or another” | Free press

Washington (AP) – A few hours before the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden, outgoing incumbent Donald Trump left the White House.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed Wednesday morning (local time) aboard the Presidential Helicopter Marine One from the White House towards Andrews Air Base.

At a farewell ceremony at Andrews military airfield in Maryland, near Washington, Trump made it clear that he does not want to disappear from the scene: “We will return in some form.” It was no more specific. Trump has not yet commented on his plans for the future. “I will always fight for you,” he told his followers. He will watch and listen to what happens next.

Trump bade farewell to office in the highest voice. “What we have done is amazing in every way,” he said. “That was no less than four years.” His government laid the foundation for the future government to be able to achieve “something spectacular”. He wishes the new government every success and success. Trump did not name his successor, Joe Biden. Trump concluded by saying, “Have a good life. We’ll see each other soon.”

Trump left the White House hours before the inauguration of future US President Biden. Trump is the first US president since 1869 to stay away from the inauguration ceremony of his successor in front of the Capitol in Washington. Trump and his wife Melania Trump took government plane Air Force One from Andrews Airfield to Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago club resort is located.

Trump had already announced on January 8 that he would not participate in Biden’s swearing-in. Biden had called it a “good thing” and said he and Trump had the same opinion for once. At the same time, Biden stressed that outgoing Vice President Mike Pence was welcome. Pence and the departing Second Lady Karen Pence want to attend the ceremony.

Trump had used his last office hours to pardon more than 70 people, including ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon, as the White House announced Wednesday night. The wave of grace was expected. Former US presidents also exercised this right at the end of their term. However, things were usually less controversial. Shortly before Christmas, Trump had pardoned a number of faithful companions.

According to a poll published by CNN on Sunday, the Republican is leaving office with the worst results since moving to the White House, with only 33 percent saying they are positive about him. Trump also faced severe criticism within his own ranks when his supporters stormed the Capitol two weeks ago. Trump faces another impeachment process in Congress for “inciting insurrection,” which could result in a life ban.

Trump had tried to undo Biden’s election victory until the storm on the Capitol. The Republican sees herself being taken away from victory by electoral fraud. His lawyers have provided no evidence of this. Dozens of lawsuits against the election results in various states have failed. Trump never congratulated Biden on winning the election.

Biden and future Vice President Kamala Harris will be sworn in at 12:00 PM (local time / 6:00 PM CEST). Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to attend. With them, Biden, Harris, the new First Lady Jill Biden and the new Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff want to lay a wreath at the grave of the unknown soldier at the National Cemetery in Arlington. Biden wants to sign the first orders on Wednesday.