Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024
Twitter customers mockingly urged Donald Trump debuted a brand new marketing campaign slogan throughout his 2024 run launch on Tuesday evening.
“With a purpose to make America nice and superb once more I’m asserting my candidacy for President of the US,” Trump declared at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Seashore, Florida.
Wags on social media joked that “Make America Nice And Wonderful Once more” ― or MAGAGA ― would change Trump’s “Make America Nice Once more” MAGA acronym from 2016.
“The hats’ll should say MAGAGA – make America nice and superb once more. If it makes you gag, get used to it,” cracked Harvard constitutional legislation professor Laurence Tribe.
“I attempted to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex,” added actor and comic John Fugelsang.