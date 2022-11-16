Donald Trump Makes People Gag With Potential New Slogan For 2024

Twitter customers mockingly urged Donald Trump debuted a brand new marketing campaign slogan throughout his 2024 run launch on Tuesday evening.

“With a purpose to make America nice and superb once more I’m asserting my candidacy for President of the US,” Trump declared at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Seashore, Florida.

Wags on social media joked that “Make America Nice And Wonderful Once more” ― or MAGAGA ― would change Trump’s “Make America Nice Once more” MAGA acronym from 2016.

“The hats’ll should say MAGAGA – make America nice and superb once more. If it makes you gag, get used to it,” cracked Harvard constitutional legislation professor Laurence Tribe.

“I attempted to say #MAGAGA and activated my gag reflex,” added actor and comic John Fugelsang.

