Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

Donald Trump’s Friday on-line freakout in regards to the 2022 midterms contained a positively hilarious typo.

“They stole the Electron from Blake Masters. Do Election over once more!” the previous president ranted on his Fact Social platform after GOP candidate Masters misplaced to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly within the Arizona Senate race.

That’s “Electron” and never “Election.”

Critics on Twitter mocked Trump for what was the most recent of many, many, many phrases that he’s misspelled.

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

