Donald Trump Jr. Sinks To Another Sickening New Low At CPAC

Donald Trump Jr. repeated his merciless line of assault on Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) throughout his speech on the Conservative Political Motion Convention in Maryland on Friday.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump once more described Fetterman as a “vegetable,” echoing an unpleasant remark he made to far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) throughout a February episode of his podcast.

Following a stroke final 12 months, Fetterman has an auditory processing dysfunction. He’s at present in hospital receiving therapy for medical despair.

To the CPAC viewers, Trump Jr. dismissed accusations that he was being ableist ― then sank even additional when he recommended:

“I’d love for John Fetterman to have like good gainful employment. Possibly he may very well be like a bag man at like a grocery retailer or … however like, is it unreasonable for me to count on, as a citizen of america of America, to have a United States senator have fundamental cognitive operate?”

Somebody within the auditorium shouted: “Take a look at the president.”

“Effectively, you make a stable level, sir,” the Trump scion responded. “Why ought to a United States senator be held to a special normal than the president of america himself? So we’ve to repair all of that. Proper?”

Associated…