Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

Donald Trump Jr. and Kyle Rittenhouse kicked off with a baseless declare on the Trump scion’s “Triggered” podcast on Thursday.

Rittenhouse in 2021 was discovered not responsible of murder after killing two unarmed racial justice protesters in Wisconsin in 2020. He argued self-defense.

Speaking with Trump Jr., Rittenhouse stated the case had been “scary” as a result of, with out providing any proof, he’d been “up towards these George Soros-funded prosecutors.”

“Was that what was happening?” requested the eldest son of former President Donald Trump. “Had been these guys getting some form of backhanded donations?”

“I assure it,” Rittenhouse confidently responded.

Then he instantly backtracked, saying: “I don’t know for positive, I don’t know for 100% reality. However I assure. I’m positive of it.”

Watch the clip right here:

Trump Jr. has lengthy been a fan of Rittenhouse, who since his acquittal has met with ex-President Trump and the GOP Home caucus.

The Trump Group businessman-turned-podcast host additionally inspired followers to signal a card of assist to ship to Rittenhouse, alongside an AR-15 rifle, and shared on-line am edited picture of his father awarding a medal to him.

