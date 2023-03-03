Donald Trump Jr. Mocked For Most Head-Spinningly False Claim About His Dad Yet

Donald Trump Jr. made a declare about his father, Donald Trump, that’s wild even by his lofty requirements.

“He doesn’t want their cash,” Trump Jr. mentioned on Thursday on the Conservative Political Motion Convention (CPAC) when requested about his father’s attraction to the grassroots vs. the company pursuits.

Different politicians, he mentioned, are beholden to donors “if they need that cash to proceed.”

Trump Jr.’s father entered politics in 2015 by claiming his wealth meant he didn’t want anybody else’s cash and vowing to self-fund his marketing campaign.

However he’s since raised tons of of thousands and thousands of {dollars}, together with half a billion since he misplaced the 2020 election, in line with OpenSecrets.

Whereas Trump Jr. might have been referring particularly to big-money donors and company pursuits, the ex-president has had loads of these on his aspect in addition to grassroots contributors.

In 2020, MarketWatch reported that Trump raised 5 occasions greater than President Joe Biden from S&P 500 CEOs, and Forbes recognized 133 billionaires or billionaire spouses who contributed to Trump in that election cycle.

A few of Trump’s donors’ cash results in his personal pockets, and a few has been used to pay his attorneys.

