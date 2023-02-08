Donald Trump Gives ‘Real State Of The Union’ And Declares He’s ‘A Victim’

Former President Donald Trump declared he was giving “the actual State of the Union” Tuesday in a bitter marketing campaign speech disguised as a rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union handle. (Watch the video under.)

In a Fact Social video aired by far-right channel Newsmax, Trump fearmongered on immigration and hit different Republican speaking factors earlier than smearing Biden and characterizing himself as “a sufferer.”

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Division — and I’m a sufferer of it — is persecuting his political opponents,” declared Trump, who has railed towards the investigations into his stash of categorised paperwork at Mar-a-Lago and his provocation of the Jan. 6, 2021, rebel.

“His administration is waging battle on free speech,” Trump continued. “They’re making an attempt to indoctrinate and mutilate our youngsters. He’s main us to the brink of World Struggle III.”

And right here’s the kicker: “And on high of all of that, he’s probably the most corrupt president in American historical past, and it’s not even shut,” mentioned Trump, who was impeached twice and continues mendacity about his 2020 election defeat.

Trump reminded viewers that he was working for president in 2024 to “full the unfinished enterprise of constructing America nice once more.”

Associated…