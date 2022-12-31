Donald Trump asked Jared Kushner if he could trademark the phrase ‘Rigged Election,’ January 6 interview transcript shows

Former President Donald Trump, left, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, proper, in a composite picture.Getty Pictures

Donald Trump requested that Jared Kushner attempt to trademark “Rigged Election!”

This comes from a newly launched transcript of Kushner’s interview with the Jan. 6 Home panel.

The previous president has relentlessly unfold false claims concerning the 2020 election being “rigged.”

Former President Donald Trump wished to trademark the phrase “Rigged Election!” after he misplaced the election in 2020, in accordance with a newly launched transcript of an interview his son-in-law Jared Kushner gave to the Home choose committee investigating the Capitol riot.

In keeping with the March 31 interview transcript, printed on Friday, Kushner acquired an electronic mail from former White Home aide Dan Scavino simply a few days after the race was referred to as in President Joe Biden’s favor.

The e-mail was titled “POTUS requests,” per the transcript, which Kushner stated “most certainly” conveyed a direct request from Trump.

Per the transcript, the physique of the e-mail from Scavino stated: “Hey Jared! POTUS desires to trademark/personal rights to beneath, do not know who to see —or ask…I do not know who to take to.”

Two phrases had been included in daring, together with exclamation marks, which had been “Rigged Election!” and “Save America PAC!”

Kushner, who served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, advised the panel that he didn’t recall the request or doing something with it. An electronic mail later that day confirmed Kushner requesting that it’s executed “ASAP.”

A response that very same day from Eric Trump, his brother-in-law, stated that each net URLs had been already registered, in accordance with the transcript.

Kushner advised the panel that he could not recall Trump’s meant objective of utilizing the phrase “Rigged Election,” including that his function was “operational” and concerned forwarding requests to the best folks, the transcript reveals.

After dropping to Biden in November 2020, Trump tweeted it was a “RIGGED ELECTION.” He has continued utilizing the phrase when proliferating false claims about election fraud. On December 9, he posted on his Reality Social platform that the presidential election was “RIGGED.”

Curiously, Ken Cuccinelli, who Trump appointed to a place on the Division of Homeland Safety, claimed in a 2021 interview with the Home panel that he had no recollection of the previous president calling the election “rigged.”

In keeping with fact-checkers from numerous media shops, the declare that the election was rigged is baseless. Quite a few recounts, opinions, and audits have deemed the election outcomes official.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider