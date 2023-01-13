Friday, January 13, 2023
Donald Trump Actually Has Critics Agreeing With His Latest Brazen Boast

Nidhi Gandhi

Social media customers mocked Donald Trump on Thursday after the twice-impeached former president boasted on his Fact Social platform:

“Importantly, I’ve single-handedly proven the American Public how Crooked and Corrupt our Authorities is. NOW WE CAN FIX IT!”

Legal professional Ron Filipkowski shared a display seize of the touch upon Twitter, commenting that Trump “actually did that each single day he was in workplace.”

Responses to the tweet shared an identical theme:

