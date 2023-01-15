Don Lemon Gets Testy With Chuck Schumer Over Comment On Biden Docs Coverage

CNN host Don Lemon went after Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for indicating that the community wished to “buzz round” about President Joe Biden’s categorized paperwork case. (You possibly can watch Lemon’s response under.)

The heated second got here towards the top of per week marked by stories of categorized doc discoveries at Biden’s residence and in an workplace he used, in a matter that has sparked a particular counsel investigation.

Attorneys discovered extra paperwork throughout one other search of his residence library, the White Home stated on Saturday. Whereas the White Home had beforehand introduced that Biden’s private legal professionals discovered one doc there on Wednesday, a White Home lawyer stated he discovered further pages when there on Thursday, leading to six whole pages from the library.

Lemon fired again at Schumer on Friday’s “CNN This Morning” program, telling him that the dealing with of categorized materials by the president is “severe stuff.”

“It’s not simply, maintain on, it’s not simply us buzzing round — you’re the Democratic head of the Senate,” stated Lemon after Schumer remarked that each one the hosts wish to do is “buzz round” on the case.

“This can be a actually essential difficulty. It’s not simply buzzing round. That is severe stuff.”

Schumer stated prosecutors will resolve the matter and urged that if there wasn’t a particular counsel there’d be a “totally different factor to say” on the scenario.

“I feel we must always have a particular prosecutor on every,” stated Schumer relating to each Biden’s case and former President Donald Trump’s case involving categorized supplies at Mar-a-Lago.

“I don’t thoughts [that] you’re asking these questions, however my view is I’m not going to say something. Let the particular prosecutors do their job,” the Senate Democratic chief stated.

CNN’s Poppy Harlow later requested the Democrat what he want to see the White Home do in regard to it initially addressing paperwork found in November and never these found in December, a discovering that was made public after the White Home’s acknowledgment.

You possibly can watch Harlow’s query to Schumer and his response across the 0:53 mark within the video under.

H/T Mediaite

