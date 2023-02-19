Don Lemon Benched on Monday Over Sexist Remark Scandal, Insiders Say

REUTERS/Mike Segar

Don Lemon is not going to seem Monday on CNN This Morning as his future on the present continues to be mentioned on the highest ranges inside the community, in accordance with two folks accustomed to the matter.

Lemon, who was pressured to make a groveling apology to CNN staffers on Friday after making offensive remarks about girls and growing old, had been scheduled to anchor This Morning alongside co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, in accordance with a duplicate of the CNN anchor schedule obtained and reviewed by Confider.

However by Sunday afternoon a brand new on-air lineup schedule was despatched out by CNN administration that had the present being anchored by Harlow and Sara Sidner in New York with Collins in Poland, in accordance with two folks accustomed to the matter.

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” an individual accustomed to the matter advised Confider. “He is a continuing distraction.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht rebuked Lemon on Friday for the remarks about 51-year-old Nikki Haley being previous her prime, saying they’d left him “disenchanted.”

Don Lemon Compelled to Give Groveling Apology to CNN Employees

“His remarks have been upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and finally an enormous distraction to the nice work of this group,” Licht advised staffers on the 9 a.m. editorial name, in accordance with a readout of the decision obtained by Confider.

“I’m sorry. I didn’t imply to harm anybody. I didn’t imply to offend anybody,” Lemon mentioned on the decision.

The CNN anchor, who was in Miami along with his husband over the weekend, didn’t seem Friday on This Morning as he had a scheduled day without work.

CNN and Lemon didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Lemon’s agent, Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, hung up on Confider when requested why Lemon wouldn’t seem Monday on This Morning. “I’m now blocking your quantity,” he later texted Confider.

