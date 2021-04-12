Domestic Service Robots Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Challenges, CAGR, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Domestic Service Robots Market

World domestic service robots, including both personal and household service robotics, have witnessed a steady growth in the recent years owing to the wider awareness/acceptance of robotics applications, increasing cost for human service labor, and continuous technological advancement. Global total sales revenue of household and personal service robots is forecast to grow by 23.5% per annum in the coming 2015-2020 period.

Global Domestic Service Robots Market â€“ Size and Trends to 2020 examines the worldwide market of domestic service robotics through a comprehensive research and analysis of information sources. This report provides market environments, qualitative analysis of market forces, quantitative studies of worldwide domestic service robots market by application field, and in-depth research of global geographic distribution of personal/household service robotics markets. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2012-2020 period.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and evaluation of key growth drivers, market restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces as well as M&A activities and funding trend (IPO and VCI).

By application field, worldwide domestic service robot markets are divided into household service robots (Cleaning, Mowing, Home Security and Surveillance) and personal service robots (Entertainment and Leisure, Education and Research, Handicap Assistance, Personal Transportation and Eldercare). A few established mass-market products include floor cleaning robots, robotic mowers and robots for entertainment. Increasingly attractive products are domestic robots of higher sophistication, capability and value, such as assistive robots for supporting the elderly and for helping out disabled people.

Geographically speaking, America represents the largest market for domestic service robots, with US as the most important country market. APAC region, already the second largest market for domestic service robotics, holds the best growth potential for the future. China and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to be the driving engines for the growth. Europe is the third largest market with Germany as the leading country for development of personal and household service robots. The rest of world region accounts for minimal share in the global market. Important country markets such as US, Japan, and China are analyzed specifically regarding market overview, industry landscape, and developing trends.

The market data and outlook trends are highlighted by 4 tables and 15 figures. The global leading providers of personal and household service robots in 2015 are listed and profiled.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Future Robot Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Jibo

Mami Robot Co., Ltd.

Maytronics Ltd.

Robopolis SAS

Wany S.A.

WowWee Group Limited

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

iRobot Corporation

AB Electrolux

Fujitsu Ltd.

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Iberobotics S.L

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Major Point of TOC:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Recent Trends and Outlook of Global Economy

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

3 Market Forces Analysis

3.1 Major Growth Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.3 Emerging Opportunities

3.4 Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.5 Key M&A Trends

3.6 IPO and VCI in Global Domestic Robots Market

4 Global Domestic Robot Market by Application

4.1 Overview of Worldwide Domestic Robot Market

4.2 Household Service Robots

4.2.1 Cleaning and Mowing

4.2.2 Home Security and Surveillance

4.3 Personal Service Robots

4.3.1 Entertainment and Leisure

4.3.2 Education and Research

4.3.3 Handicap Assistance

4.3.4 Personal Transportation and Eldercare

4.4 Other Domestic Robots

5 Global Personal and Household Robot Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Overview of Global Domestic Robot Sales 2012-2020

5.2 America Domestic Robot Market 2012-2020

5.3 European Domestic Robot Market 2012-2020

5.4 Asia-Pacific Domestic Robots Market 2012-2020

5.5 Domestic Service Robots Market in Rest of World 2012-2020

6 Competitive Landscape of Worldwide Supplies

6.1 Overview of Global Domestic Robot Manufacturers

6.2 Company Profiles

