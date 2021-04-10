Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market attribute using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market:

A-1 Express, ParcelHero, Aramex, TNT, PFC, UPS, TG Express, Correos Chile, International Courier, Parcel2Go, Allied Express, DHL, FedEx, TG International, ParcelCompare, CCNI among others.

The Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market revenue was 307369 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 534796 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.67% during 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel is a way to make consumers quickly purchase goods through online purchase through logistics. At present, this industry is developing rapidly with the increasing demand for online shopping. Traditionally the focus of CEP companies was to provide services to the B2B sector. CEP services were synonymous with catering to Urgent Orders, High-Value Low Volume goods, Time-sensitive and Perishable goods. Many companies focused on delivering through CEP companies to cut down on transit times and cater to the rising demand of JIT supplies wherein more frequent but less volume of supplies were required.

Market Insights:

To a certain extent, the rise of the CEP Industry is attributed to the failure of the traditional Postal companies to cope with the changing customer responsiveness, not being more market-focused and not able to provide faster services. With the market becoming global, the CEP companies expanded into various geographies, through their International services and started capturing more market share.

The Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market based on Types are:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Others

Based on Application, the Global Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is Segmented into:

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Food

Retailing

Others

Regions are covered By Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

