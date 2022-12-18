Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game

The Miami Dolphins not solely needed to compete on Saturday with a high-powered Buffalo Payments offense and freezing chilly climate — and, finally, the swirling snow that was anticipated to hit Highmark Stadium all through their 32-29 loss.

In addition they handled followers who had been throwing snowballs on the sector.

It escalated a lot, significantly after a pair of first-half Payments landing drives, that referees briefly paused the sport within the second quarter to say that 15-yard penalties could be handed out towards the Payments ought to gamers be hit from that time on within the sport.

In keeping with the NFL Community broadcast, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel requested if a penalty could be referred to as over snowballs shortly earlier than referees made the announcement.

“I used to be simply extra involved with security when there are ice balls flying at folks’s heads,” McDaniel stated postgame. ”I feel that’s what [the officials] had been involved with as properly. There have been a number of those who acquired hit. It’s no matter.”

Whereas the refs made the declaration, no penalties for snowball-throwing in the end had been referred to as.