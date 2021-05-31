Dolomite Mining Market Report 2021, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Dolomite Mining Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global dolomite mining market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global dolomite mining market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

Dolomite (CaMg(CO3)2) refers to a mineral that includes a combination of iron and manganese. It enhances crop yields and is primarily utilized as a filler in fertilizers. There is a growing need for dolomite mining to cater to the demand for minerals across diverse industry verticals, such as agriculture, glass, metal, water treatment, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry is primarily driving the application of dolomite in the production of paints, steel, varnishes, cement, and flooring tiles. Moreover, it is also used as a flux in iron, ferroalloys, steel, and glassworks and in the manufacturing of pipes, rubbers, papers, boiler coverings, potteries, leathers, and high-magnesium limes. Furthermore, the rising demand for agricultural products, along with the increasing concerns towards food security, is augmenting dolomite application as a soil conditioner to defuse acidity. Additionally, the governments of numerous nations are promoting water recycling in the industrial sector, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Dolomite is used to optimize the pH of distilled water, filter potable water, and add natural minerals to the purified, reverse osmosis (RO) water.

Breakup by Type:

Calcined

Sintered

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Ceramics and Glass

Iron and Steel

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Calcinor, Carmeuse

E. Dillon & Company

Essel Mining & Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group)

Imerys, JFE Mineral Co. Ltd. (JFE Steel)

Lhoist

Omya AG

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Sibelco.

