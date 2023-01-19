Dolly Parton said she whips up scrambled eggs every weekend, and she swears by an easy hack to make them perfectly fluffy

Dolly Parton informed Insider her secret for making the fluffiest scrambled eggs.Ethan Miller/Getty Photos

Dolly Parton informed Insider that she makes her husband a Southern breakfast each weekend.

Parton stated she at all times provides some ice water to her pan of scrambled eggs.

“Put just a few drops of ice water as you are cooking them and that makes them fluffier,” she stated.

Dolly Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean for 56 years, and each weekend she cooks up a scrumptious Southern breakfast for him.

And Parton, who sat down with Insider on Zoom to speak about her new line of desserts with Duncan Hines final yr, revealed she has a particular hack to get her scrambled eggs completely fluffy.

Whereas Martha Stewart swears by cooking her scrambled eggs with clarified butter, Parton believes all you actually need is a few ice water.

“Someone informed me this as soon as and it really works,” Parton stated. “While you crack your eggs within the bowl, say if you are going to scramble them, use ice water. Put just a few drops of ice water as you are cooking them and that makes them fluffier — it actually does!”

“So put somewhat ice water in that, it’s going to fluff them up for you,” she added.

Parton at all times provides ice water to make her scrambled eggs fluffier.4kodiak/Getty Photos

Whereas eggs are at all times included in Parton’s Southern breakfasts, she stated she’ll combine up what else is on the menu.

“On Sundays, I make French toast, and I like that with bacon,” she stated. “This isn’t weight loss plan meals now, thoughts you.”

Parton stated she at all times makes use of white bread for her French toast, and she or he additionally loves making gravy and biscuits for her husband.

If she’s whipping up a weekend lunch as an alternative, Parton is a fan of pinto beans and corn bread.

Parton just lately launched a brand new line of desserts with Duncan Hines.Sebastian Smith

“I simply cook dinner no matter involves thoughts and no matter I am within the temper for,” she stated. “I can cook dinner any of it!”

When Parton is not within the kitchen, she informed Insider that she and Carl Dean love going to fast-food eating places, together with Taco Bell. Parton stated she is a large fan of the Mexican Pizza, which Taco Bell faraway from menus in November 2020. She informed Insider in February 2022 that she thought Taco Bell ought to convey it again — the chain did simply that final Might.

